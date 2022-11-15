Follow us on Image Source : NEW ZEALAND CRICKET TWITTER India tour of New Zealand: Kiwis set to don new kits in T20I series against Hardik Pandya-led Team India

The New Zealand Cricket team have launched their new kit for the upcoming T20I series against India as they take the center stage in their first encounter after the T20 World Cup. The announcement was made through a tweet on New Zealand cricket’s official Twitter handle. The players will don the kit in Friday’s curtain-raiser for the three-match T20I series as the likes of Daryl Mitchell and Ish Sodhi featured in the new kit.

“Our new T20 kit has arrived! The team will first wear the kit against India on Friday,” read the tweet on New Zealand Cricket’s official Twitter handle.

The new kit will be used by both Men’s and Women’s teams in the upcoming series with big games coming their way. New Zealand were eliminated in the T20 World Cup semifinals alongside Friday’s opponents India.

New Zealand announce squads for white-ball format

The Black Caps will take on the powerful India line-up in a total of six white-ball contests (three T20Is and three ODIs) starting on Friday and the Kiwis announced a pair of 13-player squads for the matches on Tuesday.

Skipper Kane Williamson will once lead New Zealand during the series, but there is no room for veteran opener Martin Guptill and left-arm quick Trent Boult.

The Kiwis have opted to use the promising Finn Allen ahead of Guptill at the top of the order in recent times and the 23-year-old right-hander is once again preferred for the India series.

Boult, meanwhile, will also be on the sidelines after he made the decision earlier this year to turn his back on his contract with New Zealand Cricket in order to spend more time with his family and concentrate on opportunities in domestic leagues around the world.

New Zealand T20I squad: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner

New Zealand ODI squad: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee

T20I Schedule:

Wellington (November 18)

Tauranga (November 20)

Napier (November 22)

ODI Schedule:

Auckland (November 25)

Hamilton (November 27)

Christchurch (November 30)

