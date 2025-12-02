India's T20I squad for South Africa series set to be picked tomorrow, star player to return India's T20I squad for the upcoming series against South Africa is set to be picked tomorrow, December 3. All eyes will be on Shubman Gill's fitness as he suffered a neck injury during the Test series and hasn't played for almost three weeks now.

Team India squad for the T20I series against South Africa will be picked on Wednesday (December 3), on the same day when the two teams will lock horns in the second ODI in Raipur. Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is set to make his comeback after recovering from a quadriceps injury sustained during the Asia Cup in September. He proved his match fitness in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as well, with a player-of-the-match performance against Punjab in his comeback game.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill's fitness is likely to be the top agenda in the selection meeting as India's Test captain and T20I vice-captain is struggling with a neck injury, sustained during the first Test against South Africa in Kolkata last month. According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, Gill's injury involves a pinched nerve and would need a rest of five weeks before resuming training.

However, he arrived at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru on Monday to continue his rehab.

As for Pandya, he scored an unbeaten 77 off 42 to help Baroda chase down a mammoth target of 223 runs against Punjab. With the ball, he was expensive on a flat pitch, returning with figures of 1/52. However, his batting form must have delighted the selectors and the team management.

Who will open for India if Shubman Gill misses the T20I series?

Yashasvi Jaiswal is likely to replace Shubman Gill in India's T20I squad if the latter misses out. However, he will not be the lone contender to open the innings with Abhishek Sharma as Sanju Samson had already performed well at the top of the order before Gill replaced him.

Moreover, the selectors are also likely to consider Riyan Parag, who last played for India in 2024, in a T20I series against Bangladesh. He is currently leading Assam in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

India vs South Africa T20I series schedule

1st T20I - December 9 in Cuttack

2nd T20I - December 11 in Chandigarh

3rd T20I - December 14 in Dharamsala

4th T20I - December 17 in Lucknow

5th T20I - December 19 in Ahmedabad

