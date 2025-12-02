'It's a happy environment': Harshit Rana opens up amid reports of tension in Indian dressing room Several reports on social media have claimed that India head coach Gautam Gambhir and senior players, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, are not on talking terms. Amidst that, Harshit Rana has opened up that the dressing room environment is absolutely great at the moment.

Raipur:

India are leading the three-match ODI series against South Africa 1-0 after winning the thrilling game in Ranchi on Sunday, November 30. Soon after the victory, it was reported on social media that the India head coach Gautam Gambhir and senior players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are not on talking terms in the dressing room. However, pacer Harshit Rana has now revealed that the dressing room environment is very happy and that the seniors have been motivating and helping the youngsters.

On the eve of the second ODI, Rana was not directly asked about the reported tussle between Gambhir and Rohit-Kohli duo but the question was pressed around the dressing room environment. "It’s a happy environment as they always motivate, back you and tell you what the next step to take. Even if you are under pressure on the field, they help you with suggestions," Rana said in the pre-match press conference in Raipur.

"This is a huge thing for the team and me. They always help the youngsters. They always tell us how to improve. So the team gets better automatically. The environment is very good with them," he further added.

Harshit Rana opens up on online abuse

Harshit Rana has been trolled and abused a lot on social media over the last few months. Fans have questioned his selection as the management has pushed him to play all three formats of the game. Moreover, former national selector Kris Srikkant also took a dig at Rana, claiming that he was selected for being a 'yes man' to head coach Gautam Gambhir.

Opening up on the same, Rana stated that he tries to avoid any such criticism on social media and focuses on performing in the middle. "Look, sir, if I listen to all these things and get into the ground by putting pressure on my mind, then I don’t think I will be able to play cricket. So, I try to avoid as much as possible.

"I just pay attention to what I have to do on the ground. I don’t care about what is happening outside or what someone is saying about me. What I have to do on the ground, I just focus on my hard work and what I am going to do on the ground," Harshit added.