Hardik Pandya plays explosive knock on return from injury, helps Baroda beat mighty Punjab

Hyderabad:

Baroda and Maharashtra produced contrasting but equally eventful victories on a day marked by individual comebacks, breakout performances, and high-scoring pressure chases across the domestic circuit.

In Baroda’s contest against Punjab, Hardik Pandya marked his first competitive outing since a left-quadricep injury he suffered during the Asia Cup 2025. Entering the match with scrutiny around his fitness and form, he responded by remaining unbeaten on 77 from 42 deliveries, to help Baroda chase 223 runs.

His effort gained further support during a 101-run third-wicket association with Shivalik Sharma. In a tactical call that altered the tempo of the innings, Sharma retired out after reaching 47 from 32 balls, opening the door for Jitesh Sharma to join Hardik for the last 15 deliveries, with 30 still required. The pair wrapped up the chase in only nine deliveries, completing a seven-wicket triumph.

Earlier in the day, Hardik’s bowling returned figures of 1 for 52 from four overs. Punjab’s top order had surged thanks to Abhishek Sharma’s explosive 18-ball fifty, he fell on the next ball, and additional middle-overs contributions from Anmolpreet Singh, who struck 69 off 32, and Naman Dhir, who added 39 off 28. Despite those contributions, Punjab’s total proved insufficient. Both Baroda and Punjab now stand on two wins apiece in Group C, although Gujarat occupy the group’s top position with three victories from four outings.

Prithvi Shaw, Vaibhav Suryavanshi star in Maharashtra vs Bihar clash

In another fixture, Bihar’s Vaibhav Suryavanshi delivered a milestone innings. The 14-year-old, slated to open for India at the upcoming Under-19 World Cup, compiled an unbeaten 108 from 61 balls, hitting seven fours and seven sixes. His tally of three centuries in 2025 matches the most by any Indian player this year, alongside Abhishek Sharma, while Ayush Mhatre and Ishan Kishan have recorded two hundreds each. Bihar reached 176 for 3, yet the total did not withstand Maharashtra’s response.

Maharashtra captain Prithvi Shaw powered the chase with a 30-ball 66, an innings that may renew interest from IPL franchises after he went unsold for the 2025 season. His start set up a three-wicket win, completed with an over remaining. Maharashtra now have two victories in four matches, leaving Bihar still searching for their first.