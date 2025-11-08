India out of quarter-finals race in Hong Kong Sixes after shock defeat to Kuwait in Pool C Match India's campaign in the Hong Kong Sixes was cut short by an inspired Kuwait side, which had almost beaten Pakistan and proved too good for the Men in Blue with both bat and ball in their Pool C clash. Kuwait and Pakistan advanced to the quarter-finals from Pool C.

Hong Kong:

Dinesh Karthik-led Indian team was knocked out of the quarter-finals race after a shock defeat to Kuwait in their second and final Pool C clash in the Hong Kong Sixes. Kuwait scored 55 runs in the two overs of their batting innings and it was probably the turning point of the match as Yasin Patel skipper, scored an unbeaten 14-ball 58, to take his side's score beyond 100, which eventually proved too much for the Indian team. India dia pack a few late punches, but it was eventually too late as Kuwait won the game by 27 runs.

Karthik had opted to bowl first to have a target in front of them to chase after making one change to the side, bringing in Priyank Panchal for Bharat Chipli. Stuart Binny, Abhimanyu Mithun and Shahbaz Nadeem had kept the scoring in control in the first four overs, with Kuwait being 51/4. However, all the advantage was wasted in the last two overs, with Dinesh Karthik conceding 23 runs off the penultimate over, even though he did take a wicket, before Priyank Panchal ended up giving away five sixes in the final over.

Since the lone batter remaining can bat, Patel punished the Indian non-bowlers Karthik and Panchal in the final two overs.

Chasing 107, India needed a good start, but losing both Robin Uthappa and Dinesh Karthik wasn't the most auspicious beginning for the Men in Blue. Priyank Panchal, Abhimanyu Mithun and Shahbaz Nadeem tried their best, but they were always going to fall short after being 48/4 after the first four overs.

Mithun hit three sixes on the trot in the final over to bring down the margin of defeat and maybe have the last hope of qualification on net run rate, but the former Karnataka cricketer was caught on the very next delivery and Kuwait qualified for the quarters, alongside Pakistan from Pool C. Australia, England, Afghanistan, South Africa, Hong Kong and Bangladesh were the other six teams to go through.

The remaining four teams, who were knocked out of the race, will play each other in the bowls.