Meg Lanning reveals Australia's potential future captain after Alyssa Healy era

Former Australian skipper Meg Lanning has thrown her support behind young batting star Phoebe Litchfield as a strong contender to succeed Alyssa Healy as captain of the Australian women’s cricket team. Following Australia’s semi-final exit at the Women’s World Cup in Navi Mumbai, Healy confirmed that she would not take part in another ODI World Cup, sparking discussions over the team’s next leader.

While current vice-captain Tahlia McGrath has been the frontrunner to step into the leadership role, Lanning believes that Litchfield possesses the temperament and cricketing intelligence required to guide the next generation of Australian cricket. Speaking on The ICC Review, Lanning praised the 21-year-old’s calm demeanour and maturity both on and off the field.

"I think all of those that you mentioned are certainly in the running. I'd add Phoebe Litchfield into the mix because I think she's got a very level head on her shoulders. She's already shown that she's come in and settled herself nicely into the team. And I think she's got a really good temperament too. So I think she's certainly an option,” Lanning said.

Litchfield’s performances during the recent World Cup further strengthened her credentials. The southpaw was Australia’s second-highest run-scorer in the tournament, compiling 304 runs in seven innings at an impressive average of 50.66. Her century in the semi-final against India made her the youngest and fastest batter ever to reach three figures in a World Cup knockout game, underlining her ability to thrive under pressure.

It's exciting in some ways whenever that transition does happen: Lanning

Lanning, who led Australia to five ODI World Cup titles and Commonwealth Games gold in 2022, said the transition to a new era of leadership could be a refreshing moment for the team.

“The good thing with the team is that there are a number of different leaders that could come into that role whenever Healy finishes up. I think it's exciting in some ways whenever that transition does happen. It'll bring something different to the team, and they'll have their own spin on what they want to do and their own leadership style, and I think that could be really cool for the group. So I am going to go for her (Litchfield)," Lanning added.

Since making her ODI debut, Litchfield has accumulated 1,287 runs at an average of 41.51, including three centuries and eight half-centuries. She also jointly holds the record for the fastest fifty in Women’s T20Is, off just 18 balls, alongside New Zealand’s Sophie Devine.