IND vs AUS Brisbane weather report: Will rain spoil the fifth T20I between India and Australia? Australia is set to host India for the fifth T20I of the series at the iconic Gabba in Brisbane on November 8. However, the match is likely to be impacted by the rain. In case it's called off, India will seal the series by virtue of a 2-1 lead.

Brisbane:

The stage is perfectly set for a high-voltage series finale as India and Australia square off in the fifth and final T20I at Brisbane’s Gabba on Saturday, November 8. With India leading 2–1 after a commanding 48-run victory in Gold Coast, the visitors are eyeing another memorable series win on Australian soil. For the hosts, the clash offers a last chance to avoid a fourth straight T20I series defeat at home to India.

Suryakumar Yadav’s men have looked confident and composed throughout the series, maintaining their unbeaten T20I record in Australia. The fourth game showcased India’s growing depth and adaptability, as Shubman Gill anchored the innings with a solid 46 off 39 balls on a difficult pitch. Supporting cameos from Abhishek Sharma, the skipper himself, and Axar Patel helped India cross the 160-run mark before their bowlers took charge. Axar, Washington Sundar, and Shivam Dube shared the spoils as Australia folded for 119, handing India a comfortable victory.

The Australian camp, missing the experience of Josh Hazlewood, has struggled to contain India’s versatile spin attack. With the Gabba known for its pace and bounce, the home side will hope that familiar conditions can tilt the contest back in their favour. Young quicks will need to step up against a confident Indian batting lineup that has found ways to adapt across varying surfaces.

Gabba, Brisbane, Weather Report

The weather could emerge as the biggest talking point ahead of the match. Forecasts for Brisbane predict a humid, overcast evening with nearly 80 percent chance of rain and dense cloud cover through the day. While afternoon thunderstorms could disrupt preparations, the likelihood of rain drops slightly by match time, raising cautious optimism for a full game. Temperatures are expected to hover between 21°C and 28°C, with moderate humidity and a light breeze, conditions that may assist swing early on.

If persistent showers force a washout, India will take the series 2–1. But with momentum on their side and history within reach, Suryakumar’s men will be eager to seal the deal on the field rather than watch the second game of the series being called off due to rain. Notably, the first T20I in Canberra was cut short after just 9.4 overs due to rain.