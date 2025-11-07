Champions India women to face Bangladesh in first assignment after World Cup in December India women clinched their first-ever ICC title by winning the World Cup 2025. The Women in Blue will be next in action against Bangladesh in a white-ball series featuring three ODIs and three T20Is.

New Delhi:

The newly crowned Indian women's cricket team is set to be in action in December as Bangladesh are set to travel to India for a white-ball series. India women won the ODI World Cup 2025 by beating South Africa in the final to become the first team from Asian to win the silverware.

Meanwhile, India will be in action next month against the Bangladesh side in three ODIs and as many T20Is as part of the ICC Future Tours Programme (FTP), Cricbuzz reported. This series will also kick-start the new cycle of the ICC Women's ODI Championship for both India and Bangladesh.

The series schedule is not confirmed, but the boards are currently discussing the itinerary for the same. "We are expected to leave on December 14 or 15 for the tour as per the proposed draft that is yet to be finalised by both boards, but we have been asked (by the hosts) to prepare for the series keeping that date in mind," said a BCB official as quoted by Cricbuzz.

India and Bangladesh faced each other in the Women's World Cup 2025, but their clash got washed out due to rain in Navi Mumbai. India and Bangladesh have faced each other nine times in Women ODIs, including in the World Cup, and the Women in Blue have a clear advantage of 6-1, with one game being a tie and one no result.

India won the Women's World Cup 2025

Meanwhile, India had ended their long wait for an ICC title by winning the Women's World Cup 2025. This was their first silverware, ending the heartbreaks of several near-misses, including the 2005 and 2017 ODI World Cup finals.

India had put up 298/7 on the board batting first with Shafali Verma scoring a 78-ball 87 and Deepti Sharma making a run-a-ball 58. The two players also starred with the ball, with Deepti picking a five-wicket haul and Shafali taking two crucial wickets as the Women in Blue bowled the Proteas out for 246 to win the final by 52 runs.

The nation celebrated India's historic win with cricketers, politicians and fans congratulating Harmanpreet Kaur's team for their achievement. "A spectacular win by the Indian team in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Finals. Their performance in the final was marked by great skill and confidence. The team showed exceptional teamwork and tenacity throughout the tournament. Congratulations to our players. This historic win will motivate future champions to take up sports," Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote in his social media post for the victorious team. The PM also hosted the Women in Blue days after the World Cup win.