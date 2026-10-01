India make changes to ODI, T20I squad for ongoing series vs West Indies

Chandigarh:

India pacer Prasidh Krishna has been ruled out of the third and final ODI against West Indies, slated to be played on October 3 in Mullanpur. BCCI has confirmed that the Karnataka pacer sustained a left hamstring injury during the second ODI in Guwahati and has been replaced by Anshul Kamboj.

Prasidh bowled five overs in the second ODI, conceding 45 runs and dismissing Keacy Carty before leaving the field during the 31st over. Since then, he has returned to Bengaluru and could also be unavailable for the opening round of the Ranji Trophy. As things stand, he is very likely to report to BCCI’s Centre of Excellence.

Kamboj, on the other hand, has been withdrawn from the India A side currently playing Australia A in Puducherry. He had taken three wickets in each of Australia A’s first innings in the two unofficial Tests, before bowling only two overs in the second innings of the latest match. Now, he has officially left the squad to align with the Indian team in Mullanpur.

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old has not yet represented India in ODI or T20I cricket. He has, however, played one Test, making his debut during India’s tour of England last year. In 35 List A matches, Kamboj has taken 56 wickets at an average of 22.41.

Naman Dhir drafted in T20Is

Naman Dhir has been added to India’s squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against West Indies. He replaced Washington Sundar, who will return to domestic red-ball cricket after his Asian Games campaign in Japan.

The selectors want Sundar to get match practice ahead of the two-Test series against New Zealand, which begins in Wellington on November 19. The Ranji Trophy season starts on October 11, giving Sundar an opportunity to prepare through first-class cricket.

Notably, Dhir recently made his ODI debut in Trivandrum and is yet to play a T20I for India. The Mumbai Indians all-rounder has scored 1,222 runs in 61 T20 matches at a strike rate of 156.26 and has eight wickets to his name. During IPL 2026, he appeared in all 14 matches for Mumbai Indians, collecting 318 runs at 147.22, including two fifties.

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