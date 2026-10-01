India annihilate Sri Lanka in Asian Games men's cricket semi-final, book gold medal match against Pakistan

New Delhi:

India decimated Sri Lanka in the men’s cricket semi-finals in the ongoing Asian Games 2026. With conditions in Japan unknown for both teams, a close contest was expected. Especially after Japan were close to pulling off a historic win over India in the last week. However, in reality, Sri Lanka failed to put up any contest against India, who won the match comfortably by 124 runs.

Batting first, India were put into trouble as opener Abhishek Sharma failed to make an impact. In the first ball of the second over, the southpaw smacked a cracking six, but on the very next delivery, Sahan Arachchige got the better of him. He departed for seven and shortly after, Sanju Samson went back to the pavilion, scoring seven as well.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who made his return to the playing XI and opened the innings, played a vital knock of 38 runs off 21 balls to give India some momentum. After he departed, captain Shreyas Iyer too made way as the onus fell on Ishan Kishan. He capitalised on the opportunity, despite being made to bat at five, as the keeper-batter hammered unbeaten 80 runs off 46 balls.

Wickets fell at regular intervals around him, but that didn’t hamper Kishan’s momentum as courtesy of his sensational knock, India managed to post 169 runs on the board in the first innings. For Sri Lanka, Sahan and Tharindu Ratnayake finished with two wickets apiece.

India fumble in chase

India dominated the Sri Lanka batters in the second innings. Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah returned to the playing XI after a break in the match against Japan and claimed two wickets in the opening over itself. Axar Patel then managed to keep up with the momentum as Sri Lanka lost five wickets for 18 runs inside four overs.

The conditions were tricky and the batters could have taken some time to get adjusted, but that wasn’t their plan. Sri Lankan players attempted to play an attacking brand of cricket and eventually lost wickets like a house of cards. It looked too easy for India in the middle before Abhishek Sharma went on to claim two wickets in two balls to end Sri Lanka’s innings for just 45 runs.

With that, India have booked their place in the final, where they will take on arch-rivals Pakistan on October 3. Pakistan beat Bangladesh to qualify for the summit clash.

Also Read:

Rohit Sharma reveals Ravindra Jadeja's hilarious celebration advice for century against West Indies