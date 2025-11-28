India coach provides update on Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer's fitness ahead of ODI series Shubman Gill suffered neck injury during the Test series vs South Africa while Shreyas Iyer for injured earlier during the Australia tour. Both players have been ruled out of the ODI series vs South Africa but are told to be recovering well.

India bowling coach Morne Morkel has confirmed that Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer, both part of the leadership group as captain and vice-captain in ODIs respectively, have been recovering well. Both players have already been ruled out of the upcoming ODI series against South Africa but there are eyes on their fitness given the amount of cricket India are playing in the near future.

For the unversed, Gill suffered a neck injury during the first Test vs South Africa in Kolkata, while Iyer has been missing from action ever since he lacerated his spleen while fielding on the tour of Australia last month. "I think the best is for the medical [team] to give that [update]. I spoke to Shubman two days ago just to check in with him and he is recovering well. So, that is pleasing to hear.

"Shreyas has also started his rehab, which is great. So, we are looking forward to welcoming them back into the squad. The good thing is that they are healthy and they are starting their preparation on their way back into the team," Morkel said while speaking to the reporters on Friday.

In Gill's absence, Yashasvi Jaiswal is very likely to open the innings with Rohit Sharma, while Ruturaj Gaikwad is also part of the squad as a backup opener. When it comes to Iyer's replacement, there could be a tussle between Rishabh Pant and Tilak Varma to bat at number four.

India under pressure ahead of ODI series? Morkel doesn't believe

India are coming into the ODI series in the aftermath of the 0-2 series loss to South Africa in Tests. There will be pressure on the home side to turn things around, but Morkel believes the change in format will do a world of good for Team India. At the same time, he also admitted that the visitors have all the momentum coming into the ODI leg of the tour.

"Look, it's a change of colour by clothing and it's a change of ball which always brings a different energy. ut I feel you know the South African team, they have that momentum with them and a confident Protea team is a dangerous team. It will be important to start well, for us to play good cricket over the next week or two, because they're here to win.

"Luckily, we have got some good experience ahead now in the team. For us, it is now focus for the next two days. Give ourselves the best opportunity to prepare well and go out there and put the last couple of weeks behind us and really focus on playing solid cricket," Morkel added.

