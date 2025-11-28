Ajinkya Rahane, likely KKR skipper for IPL 2026, registers unwanted T20 record in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Ajinkya Rahane, who was retained by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ahead of IPL 2026 and is likely to lead them as well, is currently featuring for Mumbai in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. It was a forgettable day on the field for him against Vidarbha as he registered an unwanted T20 record.

Lucknow:

Mumbai registered an emphatic win over Vidarbha, chasing down 193 runs, in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy today at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, courtesy a stunning 49-ball century from Ayush Mhatre. However, his opening partner Ajinkya Rahane endured a forgettable day with the bat, as he bagged a second-ball duck, with Darshan Nalkande pinning him in front of the stumps.

With this duck, Rahane registered an unwanted record to become a player with the most ducks in T20 cricket for Mumbai, going past Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav. This is his sixth duck in 59 matches for Mumbai in the shortest format of the game, after scoring 1500 runs at a strike rate of 131. Rahane is also the third-highest run-scorer in the format for Mumbai, but he also holds the embarrassing record after his latest failure against Vidarbha.

Both Shaw and Surya have registered five ducks for the team in T20 cricket after playing 37 and 68 matches, respectively.

Most ducks for Mumbai in T20 cricket

Ajinkya Rahane - 6 ducks

Prithvi Shaw - 5 ducks

Suryakumar Yadav - 5 ducks

However, there aren't many concerns over Rahane's form in the shortest format as he slammed 62 runs off 33 balls in the opening game of the season for Mumbai against Railways, helping them chase down the target of 159 runs

Rahane was retained by KKR recently for IPL 2026

Not long ago, Kolkata Knight Riders retained Ajinkya Rahane ahead of the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). For the unversed, Rahane led KKR in the previous edition of the cash-rich league when they failed to qualify for the playoffs. Unless, the franchise manages to secure a good captaincy candidate in the auction next month, Rahane is likely to continue as their skipper for the next season too.

