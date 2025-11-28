Arjun Tendulkar's all-round show helps Goa register big win over Chandigarh in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Arjun Tendulkar, Sachin Tendulkar's son, showcased his all-round skills in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy today and helped his team Goa register a massive win over Chandigarh. Arjun opened the innings for Goa and also bowled three overs of his spell.

Kolkata:

Arjun Tendulkar, Sachin Tendulkar's son, showcased his all-round skills for Goa in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy today in the game against Chandigarh, helping his side register a massive win by 52 runs at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The 26-year-old opened the innings with the bat for Goa in this game and also returned with excellent figures of 3/17 in his four overs.

Arjun provided Goa with a quickfire start, scoring 14 runs off just nine deliveries with three fours before getting run out. Lalit Yadav starred for Goa with the bat as he scored an unbeaten 82 off 49 balls, propelling his side to 173 runs in their 20 overs.

With the ball, however, it was Arjun who stunned Chandigarh, picking up early wickets with the new ball. Along with Vasuki Koushik, Arjun wreaked havoc to leave the opposition reeling at 10/4 in just 3.1 overs in the 174-run chase. The left-arm pacer came back at the fag end of the innings to dismiss Jagjit Singh who was threatening to take the game away from Goa, having scored 20 runs off 13 balls.

Overall, Arjun finished with 14 runs with the bat and then registered the figures of 3/17 in his four overs to play a crucial role in Goa's 52-run victory. With this massive win, Goa have jumped to third place in the Elite Group B points table, with a win and a loss each so far this season.

Arjun was recently traded from MI to LSG

Arjun's all-round show comes close on the heels of the development in the Indian Premier League (IPL) that surprised many. Mumbai Indians traded him to Lucknow Super Giants ahead of IPL 2026 and for the first time in his career, Arjun will turn up for a team other than the five-time champions. It remains to be seen if he will get more opportunities with LSG in the upcoming IPL season.

