Ayush Mhatre breaks Rohit Sharma's 19-year-old world record with maiden century in T20 cricket

Ayush Mhatre smashed a 49-ball century today in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy clash against Vidarbha and helped Mumbai chase down the target of 193 runs. He remained unbeaten on 110 runs off 53 balls as Mumbai won by seven wickets with 13 balls in hand. This was his maiden century in the shortest format of the game and in the process, the opener also broke Rohit Sharma's world record.

Mhatre, today, became the youngest player to score a century in all three formats of the game - First-class, List A, and T20 - at the age of 18 years and 135 days. Earlier, Rohit Sharma held this proud record, having achieved the distinction in just 19 years and 339 days. Notably, Rohit created this record almost two decades ago at the early stage of his career and is a legendary cricketer today, having led India to the T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy wins under his captaincy.

Meanwhile, Mhatre will be hoping to follow Rohit's footsteps and is already being backed as a captain. He has already led India U19 in quite a few matches and has been appointed the skipper yet again for the upcoming U19 Asia Cup.

Youngest player to score a century in all three formats - FC, List A and T20 cricket

Players Age Ayush Mhatre 18 years, 135 days Rohit Sharma 19 years, 339 days Unmukt Chand 20 years Quinton de Kock 20 years, 62 days Ahmed Shehzad 20 years, 97 days

Ayush Mhatre's knock leads Mumbai to second win in SMAT

As far as the match is concerned, Ayush Mhatre's knock made the 193-run chase, a cakewalk for Mumbai. Shivam Dube supported him well as the left-hander smashed an unbeaten 39 off just 19 balls with three sixes and as many fours to his name.

As for Mhatre, he has played a lot of cricket already this season and his form bodes well for the U19 team as well as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) who retained him recently for the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

