India call-up Anshul Kamboj for rest of England Test series as replacement for injured Nitish Reddy Team India had to make some forced changes to their Test squad for the remaining games against England in Manchester and at the Oval. Anshul Kamboj, the man who picked up a rare 10-fer in an innings in the Ranji Trophy recently, earned his maiden Test call-up.

MANCHESTER:

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officially added Haryana pacer Anshul Kamboj to the Test squad ahead of the remaining couple of games on the ongoing tour of England. Kamboj replaced injured all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy in the squad, who was ruled out of the rest of the series with a knee injury. Reddy reportedly injured himself in the gym during training and damaged his ligament, which were revealed during the scans later on.

The BCCI also confirmed that Reddy will return home while left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh was also ruled out of the fourth Test after being hit on his bowling hand during India's training last week, following the Lord's Test.

"Nitish will fly back home and the team wishes him a speedy recovery," the BCCI statement read.

"Arshdeep Singh has been ruled out of the fourth Test against England at Manchester. He sustained an impact injury to his left thumb while bowling in the nets at a training session in Beckenham. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress," the statement further said. There was no mention of Akash Deep, who was also reported to have a groin niggle from the Lord's Test, but it seems like his injury might not be that serious.

However, it looks like the BCCI would give time for Akash Deep to get fully fit and take a call on his selection on the match day. If Akash Deep isn't match-ready for Manchester, Kamboj in all likelihood, will make his debut at Old Trafford as India look to level the series with a possible case for Kuldeep Yadav to finally get a game on the tour, in place of Reddy.

India's squad for 4th and 5th Test against England: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk/vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav, Anshul Kamboj