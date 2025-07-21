Sunil Gavaskar heaps massive praise on Shubman Gill ahead of fourth Manchester Test Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar recently came forward and lauded Shubman Gill's performance and leadership in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 against England. Comparing the star batter to skippers of the past.

Team India is all set to take on England in the fourth Test of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. After three thrilling bouts, the two sides will next lock horns at Old Trafford in Manchester from July 23. It is interesting to note that team India is under the new leadership of Shubman Gill in the longest format of the game.

The 25-year-old has performed exceptionally for the side in his first tour as Test captain. Despite not getting the results they hoped for, Gill, individually has been exceptional. Notably, India has registered a win at Edgbaston so far, but have lost the clashes in Leeds and London.

Speaking of Gill, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar recently came forward and paid Gill the highest compliment, opining that he is a blend of three successful India captains.

"It might be pertinent to note that India have won a Test series in England only thrice. In 1971 under Ajit Wadekar, in 1986 under Kapil Dev and in 2007 under Rahul Dravid. All three were the coolest skippers one could ever hope for. The laconic style of Wadekar, the rip roaring yet controlled style of Kapil and the intense and thoughtful method of Dravid,” Gavaskar wrote in his column for Mid-Day.

"Not once did these three ever get excited whatever the situation and that calm certainty was infectious. Shubman Gill in Birmingham looked like an amalgam of these three,” he added.

India to take on England in Manchester next

Speaking of the ongoing series between England and India, with three Tests done, England currently holds the lead in the series, having won the first and third games. For the fourth Test of the series, the two sides will assemble at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Where England will be looking to seal the series with another victory, the Indian team would be hoping to level the score and take the series to the last Test.

