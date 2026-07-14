India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate contemplates move on; check reason here

New Delhi:

India are set to lose their assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate, who is contemplating a move on from the team. The former Dutch cricketer is likely to leave the Men in Blue at the end of the ODI series against England, which kicks off with the first match at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Tuesday, July 14.

As per a report in Cricbuzz, ten Doeschate's initial tenure with the Indian team has been completed around July 12-14, and the two sides are set to part ways on mutual consent. It further added that the former Dutch cricketer has informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and has requested to be relieved.

Why is ten Doeschate moving on from his role?

The report added that the reason behind his move on from the Indian team is not due to job dissatisfaction, and it is understood it is also not due to India's recent T20I defeats in Ireland and England. The former all-rounder is believed to be leaving the position for personal reasons as the role demands extensive travel to several nations and cities frequently.

Ten Doeschate is reportedly looking for a role that demands less time on the road as he looks to spend time with his family. The Dutch has three young sons, and with his wife working, he aims to give time to them. The former all-rounder became India's assistant coach in July 2024 on an initial two-year term. Ten Doeschate shares a strong rapport with head coach Gautam Gambhir, and it remains to be seen whether he will try to veto his departure or let him go.

T Dilip unlikely for extension

As per a recent report in PTI, fielding coach T Dilip is unlikely to get an extension as well. Dilip was part of Rahul Dravid's coaching team and has been a popular member of the support staff, having been the man who introduced the Best Fielding Medal ceremonies during the ODI World Cup 2023. While the rest of the backroom staff resigned after the T20 World Cup 2024 win, he was the only one who got an extension in Gambhir's team.

His tenure was extended for a year after the Champions Trophy 2025 victory, but it is highly unlikely that he would be given another one-year term. This comes after India's fielding standards have been under the scanner over the last few months, including in the T20 World Cup 2026 and also in the England T20I series.

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