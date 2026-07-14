How many runs do Virat Kohli need to break Sachin Tendulkar's record for most ODI runs?

New Delhi:

Batting maestro Virat Kohli returns to the action as India take on England for a much-anticipated three-match ODI series. Kohli missed the previous assignment against Afghanistan due to a hamstring injury he picked up during the IPL 2026 final but is now raring to go.

Kohli trained ahead of the England series and arrives with form on his back, having scored six fifty-plus scores in his last seven innings, which included three centuries as the modern-day icon is back to his best. Kohli had already shattered the long-standing Sachin record of most ODI tons, but is still some way behind in the tally for most runs.

How far is Kohli behind Sachin for most ODI runs?

Kohli's exceptional career has seen him amassing 149797 runs in 311 ODI matches with 54 centuries. He is closing in on the 15K mark and needs 203 runs to reach the milestone, and he might get there as soon as the England ODI series. He is already the second-highest scorer in the format, behind only his idol Tendulkar.

Tendulkar had scored 18426 runs in his illustrious ODI career in 463 matches with 49 tons in the format. He leads the mark from Kohli by 3629 runs between the two batting legends. It will be interesting to see whether Kohli comes close to Tendulkar's record or breaks it.

Can Kohli break the record?

It might be a way too long shot for Kohli to break this Tendulkar record, as he might not have many ODIs even till the World Cup 2027. There are around 17 ODIs scheduled for India till January next year, and 3629 runs might be way too much. If he keeps on going with his average of 58.71, it would take another 62 innings for Kohli to score 3640 runs, 11 more than what Tendulkar has currently to break his idol's record.

Parthiv Patel hails Kohli ahead of series

Meanwhile, former India cricketer Parthiv Patel put his weight behind Kohli and emphasised that his form will be helpful for the Men in Blue in the England ODIs. "What has Virat Kohli left to achieve? He won the World Cup in 2011, the Champions Trophy, and the one title that remained, the T20 World Cup; he won that as well. India became the world's number one Test side under his captaincy, and he also led the team to a series win in Australia. So, the question for me is how motivated he is. One target could be the hundred centuries. If that's in his mind, then it becomes a by-product of him scoring runs. And if he scores runs and is in good form in overseas conditions, the rest of the batting unit will benefit as well. Virat Kohli's presence will definitely help this team," Patel said on JioStar.

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