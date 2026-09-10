Pakistan U-19 team mistaken for group of asylum seekers during England tour, protestors gather outside hotel

New Delhi:

Pakistan U-19 team faced major controversy after a protest was staged outside their hotel in Portsmouth. The visiting players were reportedly mistaken for asylum seekers, which prompted a group of people to gather at the Marriott Hotel, where the Pakistan Under-19 side was staying.

The situation was eventually resolved after it was confirmed that the group at the hotel was the Pakistan Under-19 cricket team. George Madgwick, a Reform councillor, contacted the hotel and spoke with members of the Pakistan team before addressing the protesters outside.

“I spoke to the coach of the team, who was very understanding. I went out to the protesters and told them, 'You've got it wrong guys, it's a cricket club.' They left within a couple of minutes. It was a massively unfortunate incident. From the perspective of the people of Portsmouth who are already on high alert, this was a coach from the same company which was turning up with about 40 foreign men,” Madgwick told the Guardian.

ECB reviewing security arrangements

The England and Wales Cricket Board has contacted Pakistan's management over the episode and is reviewing the security arrangements surrounding the team.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Under-19 side is currently in England for a series against the hosts. They played a four-day Youth Test, from September 2 to 5, against England Under-19 in Arundel, in which the visitors suffered a narrow 10-run defeat. In the first youth ODI, Pakistan enjoyed sweet revenge. On September 9, they crushed England’s U19 team, registering a commanding 177-run win.

Senior team dealing with problems of their own

Pakistan’s senior team is in England as well. They lost the first two Test matches of the series and in the third at Edgbaston, the Babar Azam-led side was bundled for 133 runs in the first innings. After the second Test at Lord’s, the team made whopping seven changes to the squad and even sacked the head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul.

However, nothing changed as far as the batting unit is concerned. They failed to live up to their potential and now another defeat stares in the face. After Day 1, England are leading by 23 runs, having lost four wickets.

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