IND vs ZIM pitch report: How will surface at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai play in T20 WC?

Chennai:

India and Zimbabwe are all set to lock horns in game 48 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. The two sides will take on each other at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on February 26. It is worth noting that the upcoming clash is a must-win game for the Indian team, as the side lost its previous clash against South Africa in the Super 8 stage of the tournament.

With one loss already registered, the Men in Blue will look to make amends and register a dominant win in their upcoming clash in hopes of staying in the running for the knockout stages of the competition.

Ahead of the game, many fans have been wondering how the pitch would be in play for the upcoming clash. With the Chennai ground being full of surprises, it could be interesting to see how the pitch would perform in the game and how big of an impact it would have in the clash.

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai pitch report

The surface at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is expected to be balanced for the batters. However, as the middle overs approach, the surface in Chennai starts to grip a lot more; spin bowlers will get a lot of help as the time passes.

Squads

India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh

Zimbabwe Squad: Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer, Bradley Evans, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Ben Curran

Also Read: