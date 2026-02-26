Exclusive: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's grand wedding entry plan revealed

New Delhi:

Renowned South Indian actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda will marry today, February 26, 2026, in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Fans of the couple are eager for every update about the wedding. The festivities are already underway, with the haldi ceremony taking place yesterday, February 25.

An update regarding the couple's grand wedding entry has now come to light. India TV has exclusively learned that they will make their entrance to live classical temple instruments, adding a spiritual and traditional touch to the celebrations.

A source revealed, "The couple's entry will be on live classical temple instruments, adding a spiritual and traditional atmosphere to the celebrations."

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's wedding venue

For the unversed, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's wedding is scheduled to take place at the luxurious ITC Grand Mementos, Udaipur, located in the Aravalli Hills.

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's wedding theme

According to reports, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding will be based on a special 'Primal' theme. The term 'Primal' means original, primitive, or connected to the beginning, essentially, a return to the roots.

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Wedding LIVE Updates: Virosh set to tie the knot today