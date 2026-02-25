Will Sanju Samson play in India's next World Cup game against Zimbabwe? Sitanshu Kotak shares update

Chennai:

The Indian team is all set to continue its T20 World Cup 2026 campaign. The side will be taking on Zimbabwe in their next clash. The two sides will lock horns in the Super 8 stage of the tournament, in the 48th game. The clash will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on February 26.

Ahead of the game, there has been much discussion over what India’s lineup could look like in the clash. With uncertainty over Rinku Singh’s inclusion in the XI, there have been talks of including star batter Sanju Samson in the lineup.

With the clash approaching, India’s batting coach, Sitanshu Kotak, came forward and talked about the chances of Sanju Samson featuring for the Men in Blue in the game.

"Yes, there can be changes. It goes without saying that we do discuss these things. We have two left-handed openers and a left-hander at number three, and opposition teams are bowling off-spinners. I personally don’t think there is any problem there. But, because we lost wickets in the first over in three games, any team would think," Sitanshu Kotak said in the pre-match press conference.

"Obviously, we are thinking. Let’s see how it goes. We never decide the team early. Obviously, it’s not fair to start telling your plan in advance. But, definitely there will be thoughts," he added.

Kotak discussed Abhishek Sharma’s form as well

It is interesting to note that the form of opener Abhishek Sharma has been a major talking point in the ongoing World Cup; with consistent low scores, Abhishek has been struggling to go big, and Kotak gave his take on the same as well.

"Abhishek has gotten out three times (for a duck). His health was a concern. After that, he hasn’t had momentum. In the last game, he looked good. Overthinking about one individual, I don’t like it. We are playing with six batters and two all-rounders. We can’t be focusing too much on one individual,” he said.

