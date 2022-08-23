IND vs ZIM 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill gives credit to Yuvraj Singh's advice for his maiden century

Follow us on Image Source : AP Shubman Gill in action

Star India batter Shubman Gill said former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh had suggested him to bat through, once he was well set.

The advice paid off as Gill smashed his maiden ODI hundred during the third match against Zimbabwe.

Gill hammered 130 off 97 balls with the help of 15 boundaries and one six. India registered a 13-run win and a 3-0 series sweep against Zimbabwe.

His innings earned him appreciation from several former players, including Yuvraj.

"I just met him (Yuvraj) before coming to Zimbabwe and he just told me that you're batting well and just go there and when you're set, look to bat through," Gill said in a video uploaded by BCCI.

"I was telling him '100 nahi aa raha' (I'm not getting that hundred). And his reply was 'don't worry, it'll come'."

Gill had scored 98 not out in the previous series against West Indies. He became the third youngest Indian to score an ODI century abroad after Yuvraj and Virat Kohli.

"It was a good wicket to bat on, I got your company and luck was in my favour and it was important for me to make the most of the opportunity ad I am happy I did that," Gill said.

Zimbabwe batter Sikandar Raza also produced special innings of 115 off 95 balls to almost taking his team to victory before Gill took a sensational catch in the deep as India emerged victorious by 13 runs.

"The game was pretty tight. We didn't expect the game to go this deep but this is what cricket is about," he said.

"When the ball went in the air, first I was thinking, 'ok, it's going to come to me at an easy pace'. But the ball was dipping and I was like 'it shouldn't fall down'. So I just dived to take the catch."

