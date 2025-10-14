IND vs WI: List of award winners and prize money won after Test series India thumped West Indies by seven wickets in the second Test to pocket the two-match series 2-0. KL Rahul remained unbeaten on 55 as the hosts chased down 121 runs with seven wickets in hand. Kuldeep Yadav won player of the match award. Here are other award winners and their prize money:

New Delhi:

India defeated the West Indies in the second and final Test today at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi to complete a 2-0 series win. It was a comprehensive performance from the home team as they chased down 121 runs with seven wickets in hand on the final day of the Test match. KL Rahul remained unbeaten on 55 as he finished with 196 runs in the series at an average of 98 in four innings. However, Kuldeep Yadav won the player of the match award for picking up eight wickets in the match.

Ravindra Jadeja took home the player of the series for his exceptional performance with both bat and ball. The southpaw scored 104 runs in the only innings he batted and picked up eight wickets as well, showcasing his all-round skills in the longest format of the game.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was the star with the bat for India in the second Test, notching up a staggering 175 runs in the first innings. He was also awarded the great strikers of the match award while Sai Sudharsan's catch at forward short leg won him Rs 1 lakh prize money. Sudharsan had accidentally plucked a catch to dismiss John Campbell who swept the ball hard only for it to hit the fielder on his hand and eventually, the ball stuck.

Shai Hope took him Rs 1 lakh prize money

Meanwhile, Shai Hope was the only West Indies player to win an award as he scored a valiant century in the second innings, making sure India had to bat again. Overall, he scored 166 runs in four innings, the majority of which came in the Delhi Test.

Here's the list of award winners and prize money

Nitish Reddy - Rs 1 lakh - Longest Six (89m six)

Shai Hope - Rs 1 lakh - Best West Indies Batter

Yashasvi Jaiswal - Rs 1 lakh - Great Striker of the Match

Sai Sudharsan - Rs 1 lakh - Catch of the Match

Kuldeep Yadav - Rs 1 lakh - Man of the Match

Ravindra Jadeja - Rs 2.5 lakh - Man of the Series

