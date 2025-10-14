WTC Points Table update after India's win over West Indies in second Test WTC Points table: India sealed the two-match Test series against the West Indies 2-0, continuing their unbeaten run against them. With this win, India have improved their PCT while the West Indies are yet to register a win in the ongoing WTC cycle even after playing five matches.

New Delhi:

India defeated the West Indies in the second and final Test of the two-match series today at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. With this win, they stretched their unbeaten streak against the Caribbeans to 27 matches in the format. As far as the World Test Championship (WTC) is concerned, this turned out to be India's fourth win in seven matches and they have taken their PCT to 61.9. They have retained their third place while the West Indies are yet to get off the mark in this cycle, having lost all five matches.

India have lost only two matches, both against England in the 2025-27 WTC cycle, while they have also drawn a game, also against England. Australia are on top of the WTC points table with the PCT of 100, having won all three of their matches so far, while Sri Lanka remain in second place with the PCT of 66.67 after playing only two matches.

England are placed fourth after playing five matches with a PCT of 43.33, and they will have arguably their toughest assignment of the cycle, the Ashes, starting next month. Bangladesh are next in the table with the PCT of 16.67 after two matches, while New Zealand, Pakistan, and South Africa are yet to play a single Test in this cycle. Notably, Pakistan and South Africa are in the middle of a Test match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and the result of the game is expected by tomorrow (October 15).

Updated WTC Points table

Rank Teams Matches Wins Losses Draw Points PCT 1. Australia 3 3 0 0 36 100 2. Sri Lanka 2 1 0 1 16 66.67 3. India 7 4 2 1 52 61.9 4. England 5 2 2 1 26 43.33 5. Bangladesh 2 0 1 1 4 16.67 6. West Indies 5 0 5 0 0 0 New Zealand Yet to play Pakistan Yet to play South Africa Yet to play

When will India next play Test cricket?

India's next Test assignment is the two-match series against South Africa. The series will get underway on November 14 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and the second Test is scheduled to be played from November 22 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Shubman Gill and his men will be looking to win both matches and improve their PCT to jump to second position in the table.

