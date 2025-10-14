Australia make two changes to squad for ODI series against India, key players to miss first ODI The much-awaited ODI series between Australia and India is set to commence on Sunday (October 19). Meanwhile, Australia have made some key changes to the squad with a couple of players set to miss at least the first ODI of the series. Here's the update

New Delhi:

Australia will miss legspinner Adam Zampa and Josh Inglis in the first ODI of the upcoming three-match series against India. The series opener will be played in Perth on October 19 (Sunday). Matthew Kuhnemann and Josh Philippe have been called up as replacements to the squad, with the latter set to keep wickets in ODIs for the first time.

Zampa will remain at home for paternity reasons as he and his wife are expecting a birth of their child. However, he is expected to be available for the last two ODIs of the series. On the other hand, Inglis is yet to recover from a calf strain that also kept him out of the New Zealand tour and is also unlikely to play the second ODI in Adelaide on October 23. However, Alex Carey will return to the side in the second game after missing the series opener to play in the Sheffield Shield as part of the preparation for the Ashes.

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia are hopeful that Inglis will be fit for the third ODI that is scheduled to take place on October 25 in Sydney. With Zampa set to miss, it is almost certain that Kuhnemann will make it to the playing XI for the first ODI which will also be his first appearance in the format in three years after featuring in four matches in Sri Lanka back in 2022.

Selectors face dilemma over balancing of squad due to Ashes

Australia's selectors are facing a huge dilemma over the balancing of the ODI squad as they also have an eye on the Ashes that will be played at home next month. Just like Carey who is missing the first ODI to feature in Sheffield Shield, Cameron Green will miss the last game in Sydney to get some red-ball practice. He will turn up in the Shield game in Perth that gets underway on October 28.

The hosts are already missing Glenn Maxwell who has been ruled out due to a fractured wrist.

Australia's ODI squad for India series: Mitchell Marsh (capt), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey (wk), Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe (wk), Matt Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

