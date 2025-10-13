'That was lot closer than what we would have liked': Wolvaardt after South Africa's close escape vs Bangladesh South Africa chase down 233 in another tense chase in the Women's World Cup 2025 with three wickets in hand. Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon and Nadine de Klerk came to the rescue for the Proteas.

South Africa registered another close win in the Women's World Cup 2025 after getting the better of Bangladesh in their fourth clash of the tournament on Monday, October 13.

Chasing 233, the Proteas were in major trouble at 78/5 with their top and middle order gone, before a scintillating rearguard from the lower order. Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon and Nadine de Klerk came to the rescue as South Africa defeated the Bangladesh side by three wickets at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

Kapp scored 56 from 71 balls, while Tryon made 62 from 69 deliveries as they put up 85 for the sixth wicket to bring their team back on track before their opponents made a comeback with wickets.

Positioned at 198/7 and needing 35 from the final five overs, de Klerk came clutch once again as she powered the team over the victory line, just as she did against India with an even greater role, with a 29-ball 37 against Bangladesh.

Speaking after the match, the Proteas skipper conceded that the game was much closer than they would have liked it to be. "That was a lot closer than we would have liked it to be. But, yeah, I'm glad we got the points in the end. Tried to stay as patient as we could (when the team was under pressure).

"We thought the slower bowlers were working quite well. So we tried to bowl as slowly as the bowlers that we had. And just tried to be really patient, just not leave the stumps," Wolvaardt said.

Wolvaardt, who is also the opening batter, credited the Bangladesh spinners for keeping the pressure on them. "I know they have some really skilful spinners. So we were just trying to build a partnership and bat for as long as we could. But unfortunately, we lost wickets early. But the partnership between Kapp and Chloe was amazing, just to get us back into the game. And Nadine at the end there."