Shorna Akter breaks Alyssa Healy and Nigar Sultana's records with fifty vs South Africa in World Cup 2025 Shorna Akter slammed a fiery fifty for Bangladesh in the Women's World Cup 2025 clash against South Africa at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. Akter broke an Alyssa Healy record, along with a couple of captain Nigar Sultana's feats.

New Delhi:

Bangladesh all-rounder Shorna Akter etched her name into the history books after a record-breaking show during her team's Women's World Cup 2025 clash against South Africa on Monday, October 13. Akter shattered a couple of records of her team's captain Nigar Sultana, along with an Alyssa Healy milestone during the clash at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

Akter slammed the fastest half-century for Bangladesh in women ODIs and hit the most sixes by a batter from her team in a WODI inning. Akter hit a 34-ball fifty in the clash against the Proteas and hit three sixes in the innings, breaking Sultana's record in both of these lists.

Sultana had earlier smashed a 39-ball fifty during Bangladesh's clash against Scotland in the Women's World Cup Qualifier earlier in the year. The skipper had also held the record for most sixes by a Bangladesh player in Women ODIs, when she slammed two sixes in an ODI against Sri Lanka in 2023.

Akter breaks Healy's record

Meanwhile, the all-rounder also broke Australia captain Alyssa Healy's record for the fastest fifty in the ODI World Cup 2025. Her 34-ball effort eclipsed Healy's 35-ball half-ton that she had hit against India earlier in the tournament.

Apart from Shorna, Shamim Akhter also hit a fifty to give side a decent platform to build upon before Shorna took over. The 18-year-old all-rounder smashed three fours and as many sixes as she led the way strongly in the second half of the innings as the Bangladesh side made a decent 232/6 in their 50 overs.

Bangladesh looking to beat a team apart from Pakistan

Meanwhile, Bangladesh are looking for their first win over a team not named Pakistan in the Women's ODI World Cups. They have won just two matches in the history of the tournament, with both of them coming against the Women in Green, one in 2022 and the other in 2025. This is their second appearance in a World Cup edition, after featuring in the New Zealand event in 2022.