IND vs SL, 2nd Test: Hanuma Vihari thinks it will be challenging for Sri Lanka on Day 3

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Hanuma Vihari of India in action during a Test match (File photo)

India have set Sri Lanka a mammoth target of 447 runs and the visitors are 28/1 at stumps on day-2 needing 419 more runs to win with 9 wickets in hand here at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The Lankans were bundled out for 109 in the first innings and now they have an uphill task on a wicket which has been a challenging one for batters.

"It was quite challenging. A kind of wicket where any ball could get you out. It will be challenging for Sri Lanka tomorrow as well," said Hanuma Vihari after stumps on Day-2

Hanuma Vihari who bats at crucial no.3 position got starts in both innings but failed to make it big scoring 31 and 35 in the first and second innings respectively. Vihari was also involved in a 56-run partnership with skipper Rohit Sharma for the second wicket in the second innings.

"I was trusting my defence even on this wicket. Got a good one in the first innings, could've shown more patience in the second innings," told Hanuma Vihari.

India declared at 303 for 9 in the second innings and asked Sri Lanka to bat again on Day-2. In doing so India managed to get the wicket of opener Lahiru Thirimanne as Sri Lanka ended the day at 28/1 needing 419 more runs to win.

"Don't think we planned on bowling this evening, but because we lost wickets, we thought we could have a crack at them for 35-40 minutes, " said Vihari.

Indian bowlers need 9 more wickets in three days to clean sweep the Test series 2-0. Sri Lankan batters will have to play out their skins to come anywhere close to challenging the gigantic target set by hosts.

- Reported by ANI