IND vs SA Test squad comparison: Jadeja-Axar vs Maharaj-Harmer, who is better? Know stats The two-match Test series between India and South Africa is all set to commence on November 14 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Ahead of the series, let us have a look at the stats comparison between spinners from both sides.

Kolkata:

Tests in Asia always prove to be a battle of spinners, and the upcoming Test series between India and South Africa is unlikely to be any different. Even though there is grass on the pitch at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata ahead of the first Test, the surface is expected to take a slow turn from the third day, and the teams with better spinners will only be able to extract some help from the pitch. On that note, let us have a look at how spinners from both teams have performed in the longest format of the game so far:

Team India arguably have the best spin bowling attack comprising Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav. Interestingly, three of them are genuine all-rounders who have smacked centuries with the bat as well. Jadeja is the most experienced, with 338 wickets in 163 innings at an average of 25.21 with 15 five-wicket hauls to his credit. However, the other three bowlers - Axar, Kuldeep and Sundar - are not that experienced, having bowled only 27, 28, and 26 innings respectively

The pitches are unlikely to be square turners, but all these players have a lot of experience playing in India and that will help India's quarter of spinners a lot. As far as performance vs South Africa is concerned, Jadeja has picked up 42 wickets in nine Test matches at an average of 19.09 with three five-wicket hauls. However, the other three spinners are playing against South Africa for the first time.,

How have Indian spinners fared in Tests so far?

Players Innings Wickets Average Strike Rate Five-wicket hauls Ravindra Jadeja 163 338 25.21 58.3 15 Axar Patel 27 75 32.81 43.8 5 Kuldeep Yadav 28 68 21.69 36.9 5 Washington Sundar 26 35 30.25 54.1 1

Can South Africa match India's spin bowlers?

South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad claimed in the pre-match press conference that they have a better set of spinners this time around who can create history of their own in the Test series. His comments are not coming out ot the blue as Keshav Maharaj has improved with every Test match and also boasts of 212 wickets in the longest format of the game in 102 innings. However, against India, the left-arm spinner doesn't have a great record, with eight wickets in 12 innings at an average of 94.75.

Even though Harmer has played only 12 Tests, he has toured India before, back in 2015, accounting for 10 wickets in four innings. He returns after a decade as a much better bowler with experience of 234 first-class matches and 1000 wickets. Senuran Muthusamy has also played in India before, in 2019, but had picked only two wickets in three innings then.

Having said that, the Proteas' spin trio was exceptional in the series against Pakistan away from home last month and they will be confident of putting up a similar show yet again.

How have South African spinners fared in Tests so far?

Players Innings Wickets Average Strike Rate Five-wicket hauls Keshav Maharaj 102 212 29.2 56.5 12 Simon Harmer 20 52 26 51.1 1 Senuran Muthusamy 12 22 26.5 41.1 2

