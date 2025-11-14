IND vs SA Playing XIs: South Africa opt to bat first in Kolkata, Rishabh Pant makes his return India and South Africa take on each other in the first Test of the ongoing multi-format series. The first Test began with South Africa winning the toss and opting to bat first. Let us have a look at the playing XIs for the two sides.

Kolkata:

India and South Africa are all set to lock horns in the first Test of the ongoing multi-format series. The two sides take on each other at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata from November 14. The clash began with South Africa winning the toss and opting to bat first.

The two skippers came forward and revealed their playing XIs for the game. The Indian team will take the field without Nitish Reddy and Sai Sudharsan. In Reddy's place, Rishabh Pant will feature for the hosts. Whereas, Washington Sundar is named as the number three for the side.

Playing XIs:

South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma(c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne(w), Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

