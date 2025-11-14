Pakistan handed hefty fine over slow over-rate offence in first ODI against Sri Lanka With Pakistan registering a comfortable win in the first ODI of the series against Sri Lanka, after the game, the ICC (International Cricket Council) came forward and handed the Men in Green a match fees fine of 20 per cent for maintaining a slow over rate.

Rawalpindi:

Shaheen Afridi-led Pakistan registered a comfortable victory in the first ODI of the ongoing series against Sri Lanka. The two sides took on each other in Rawalpindi on November 11, with a comfortable win in the clash. There has been a major development ahead of the second clash, as Pakistan has been handed a fine.

It is worth noting that the Men in Green have been handed a match fee fine of 20 per cent after they maintained a slow over rate in the clash against Sri Lanka. Match referee Ali Naqvi imposed the sanction after the side was found to be four overs short of its target in an innings; the same ultimately took four hours to complete.

Interestingly, Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct states that the players are fined five per cent of their match fee for each over their side fails to bowl within the allotted time. As a result of the offence, the Men in Green had one extra fielder brought in after the 46th over of Sri Lanka’s innings. After the fine was imposed, Pakistan skipper Shaheen Afridi accepted the charge, which eliminated the need for a formal hearing.

Sri Lanka Cricket urges players to continue staying in Pakistan

Speaking of the ongoing ODI series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, the three-game affair has come to a standstill after a suicide bomber explosion in Islamabad recently. The incident left the Sri Lanka players in shock as the players expressed their desire not to continue with the series and return home.

However, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) took centre stage and instructed its players to remain in Pakistan and not leave the country, even stating that any player or support staff member who decides to leave without authorisation will have action taken against them.

