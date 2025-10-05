IND vs PAK, Women's WC pitch report: How will surface at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo play? The Indian women's team is all set to take on Pakistan women at the ongoing Women's ODI World Cup 2025, ahead of the much anticipated game, let us have a look at the pitch report details of the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo where the game will be held.

Colombo:

The ongoing Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 continues with India women taking on Pakistan women. The arch-rivals lock horns at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on October 5. The Women’s World Cup got off to a good start for the Indian team. The side took on Sri Lanka in their first game of the tournament, and with an excellent performance, the Women in Blue emerged victorious, as they currently occupy fourth place in the points table.

On the other hand, the situation has been quite different for Pakistan women. The side took on Bangladesh in their first game of the tournament, and much to many’s surprise, Pakistan lost the game and now sits in sixth place in the points table. Set to take on India, Pakistan will aim to improve and get back to winning ways, whereas the hosts will be looking to put in a good performance as well.

Colombo pitch report for IND-W vs PAK-W clash

The surface at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo is one that is quite balanced. As the game continues, the spinners start to get some help from the surface, and the same could be said for the batters opting for a slower approach. Opting to bat first would be a wise decision.

Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud.

Pakistan: Fatima Sana (c), Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (vc), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Syeda Aroob ShahMehmood, Karan Sonavale, Ashish Odedara, Mohammad Imran, Zikria Islam, Nadeem Khan, Sufyan Yousaf

Also Read: