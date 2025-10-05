IND-W vs PAK-W: Head-to-Head record ahead of Women's ODI World Cup 2025 clash With India women all set to take on Pakistan women in the ongoing Women's World Cup 2025 clash at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, let us have a look at the head-to-head record between the two sides in ODIs.

Colombo:

The stage is set for one of the most anticipated games of the ongoing Women’s ODI World Cup 2025. India women will be taking on Pakistan women in an enthralling encounter. The two sides will take on each other at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on October 5, and they will hope to put in a good performance.

Over the years, India women and Pakistan women have taken on each other across several ODI matches, and the Women in Blue have emerged victorious on most occasions, and it could be interesting to witness who comes out on top in the upcoming World Cup clash.

Currently, India women occupy fourth place in the Women’s World Cup standings, with one win, and they will aim to make quick work of Pakistan as well. On the other hand, their opponents occupy sixth place in the standings, as they lost their first game of the season.

It is worth noting that India took on Sri Lanka in their first game of the World Cup, where they managed to register a comprehensive 59-run victory in a rain-marred clash. Whereas, Pakistan took on Bangladesh in their first game of the tournament, and much to the surprise of many, Bangladesh managed to topple the Women in Green.

India women vs Pakistan ODI head-to-head

Matches played 11 India won 11 Pakistan won 0 Tie 0

Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud.

Pakistan: Fatima Sana (c), Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (vc), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Syeda Aroob Shah

