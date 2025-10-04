Shubman Gill gives first reaction after replacing Rohit Sharma as ODI captain | WATCH Shubman Gill has been named India's new ODI captain as he took over the baton from Rohit Sharma. Gill will begin his ODI captaincy tenure with the away three-match series against Australia. Gill has given his first reaction after being appointed the ODI skipper.

New Delhi:

Shubman Gill replaced Rohit Sharma as the new ODI captain as India embark on a new leadership era in the ODI format. After being named the Test captain, Gill now takes the reins in the ODI format too with the Australia series being his first assignment as skipper.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a 15-member Indian squad for the away ODI series against the Aussies that kick off from October 19. Rohit and Virat Kohli are back in the team but both the players will be playing as pure batters with Gill being the new skipper.

Gill has shared his initial reaction after being appointed to the top role. "It’s the biggest honour to be able to lead your country in the ODIs. To be able to lead a side that has done so well it’s immense pride for me. I hope I’ll be able to do great," Gill said in the video posted by the BCCI.

The 26-year-old highlighted that the 'ultimate goal' is the ODI World Cup 2027 and the team needs to work in the ODIs lined up ahead.

"We have about 20 ODIs before we play the World Cup in South Africa, which is obviously the ultimate goal. Everything that we play and all the players that we play, they are going to try their best to have a great season before we get to the World Cup. Hopefully, we will be ready before we go to South Africa and win the title," he added.

WATCH Gill's reaction after being named the ODI skipper