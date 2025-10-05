India-W vs Pakistan-W live: Where to watch Women's World Cup clash live on TV and stream online in India? With India women all set to lock horns with Pakistan women in the upcoming Women's ODI World CUp 2025 clash on October 5, let us have a look at the where to watch, live streaming, and live broadcasting details of the tournament.

Colombo:

The stage is set for the much-awaited India and Pakistan clash at the ongoing Women’s ODI World Cup 2025. The two sides will lock horns at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, on October 5, and the two teams will be looking to put in their best performance.

It is worth noting that India women currently occupy the fourth spot in the World Cup standings. With a win in their first game of the tournament, the side will be hoping to maintain their form and defeat arch-rivals Pakistan as well.

On the other hand, the Women in Green currently sit in sixth place in the standings. The side took on Bangladesh in their first game of the season, where they failed to put in a good show, succumbing to a hefty loss. Furthermore, taking on the in-form Indian team could prove to be a daunting task for the side, and it could be interesting to see how they fare against the hosts.

India women vs Pakistan women broadcast details

When is the India women vs Pakistan women match?

The India women vs Pakistan women game will be played on Sunday, October 5.

At what time does the India women vs Pakistan women match begin?

The India women vs Pakistan women match will begin at 3:00 PM IST.

Where is the India women vs Pakistan women match being played?

The India women vs Pakistan women match will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Where can you watch the India women vs Pakistan women match on TV in India?

The match between India women vs Pakistan women will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch the India women vs Pakistan women match online in India?

Indian cricket fans watch the India women vs Pakistan women match online on the JioHotstar app and website.

Also Read: