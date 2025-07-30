IND vs PAK controversy: What will happen if India Champions boycott semi-final clash against Pakistan again? The ongoing edition of the World Championship of Legends is likely to be in controversy again as India are scheduled to face Pakistan in the semi-final. India Champions players boycotted the league stage clash, but will they deny facing the arch-rivals?

Birmingham:

The second edition of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) has entered its knockout stage with India, Pakistan, Australia and South Africa qualifying for the semi-finals. The arch-rivals, India Champions and Pakistan Champions, will face each other in the first semi-final, and yet again, a controversy is brewing just like it happened in the league stage.

Interestingly, India Champions made it to the knockouts in fourth place with just one win from five matches. They needed to chase the target of 145 runs against the West Indies Champions in just 14.1 overs and they did so in 13.2 overs. Earlier in the day, Pakistan thumped Australia in their final clash by 10 wickets and jumped to the top of the points table.

What happened when India Champions boycotted the league stage clash?

Interestingly, when several India Champions players, including Shikhar Dhawan, Irfan Pathan, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh and Yusuf Pathan, among others denied playing against Pakistan Champions in the league stage, the two teams were awarded a point each.

What will happen if India boycott Pakistan in the semi-final?

According to the rules, if India Champions boycott playing against Pakistan Champions in the semi-final, then the men in green, led by Mohammad Hafeez will get a walkover. Pakistan Champions will make it to the final without playing the semis.

Major sponsor pulls out of IND vs PAK clash

A major controversy is brewing already with the IND vs PAK clash scheduled to take place on July 31. The major sponsor, Ease My Trip, has pulled out of the semi-final face-off already. The founder and chairman of Ease My Trip, Nishant Pitti, on his X handle, made his stance clear on the matter.

"We applaud @India_Champions for their outstanding performance in the World Championship of Legends. You’ve made the nation proud. However, the upcoming semi-final against Pakistan is not just another game, Terror and cricket cannot go hand in hand. @EaseMyTrip, we stand with India. We cannot support any event that attempts to normalise relations with a country that promotes terrorism. The people of India have spoken and we hear them. EaseMyTrip will not be associated with the India vs Pakistan match in WCL. Some things are bigger than sport. Nation first business later Always," he wrote on X.

Also Read: