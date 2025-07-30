Ravindra Jadeja on cusp of naming major record, can join legendary Kapil, Botham in 5th Test Ravindra Jadeja is nearing a major Test milestone, needing 176 runs to join an elite group. In top form with 454 runs in four matches, he aims to help India level the series 2-2 in the final Test against England at The Oval.

London:

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is on the brink of joining an exclusive club in Test cricket history. He is just 176 runs away from becoming only the fourth player ever to achieve the double of 4000 runs and 300 wickets in Test matches. So far, only Kapil Dev, Ian Botham, and Daniel Vettori have reached this remarkable milestone.

Notably, in 131 Test matches, former India captain Kapil made 5248 runs and clinched 434 wickets. Former England captain Ian Botham, on the other hand, made 5200 runs in the longest format of the game and picked up 383 wickets. Daniel Vettori, the last member of the elite list, has amassed 4531 runs and clinched 362 wickets in the longest format of the game.

Meanwhile, Jadeja has been in outstanding form during the ongoing five-match Test series against England. With 454 runs to his name in four matches, he currently stands as the fourth-highest run-scorer of the series. His recent century at Old Trafford was a standout performance, helping India to pull off a draw. Now, he will be looking to carry that momentum into the fifth and final Test at The Oval. With India aiming to level the series 2-2, Jadeja’s all-round brilliance could once again prove crucial.

Controversy sparked ahead of Oval Test

The fourth Test in Manchester ended in a heated spat between England and India players after Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar refused Ben Stokes an early handshake. The duo wanted to complete their well-deserved century, but the England captain was infuriated as he didn’t want his bowlers to tire themselves. He was later condemned by several former cricketers.

In the meantime, the Indian head coach had a verbal spat with the Oval pitch curator ahead of the fifth Test. The matter escalated immediately before India batting coach, Sitanshu Kotak, explained what went down in the middle.