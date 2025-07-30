India vs Pakistan WCL Semi-final sparks tension after major sponsor pulls out India’s WCL semi-final clash with Pakistan faces uncertainty amid political tensions. Sponsor EaseMyTrip withdrew support, citing national interest. The uproar follows India’s earlier boycott of the league match after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Birmingham:

India qualified for the WCL semi-final after beating West Indies by five wickets in their final league game of the season. With that, they are now slated to face arch-rivals Pakistan in the semis. However, the match has been thrown into controversy, with political tensions once again taking centre stage. With that, the match now hangs in uncertainty following strong reactions from Indian stakeholders, including a key tournament sponsor.

Notably, travel platform EaseMyTrip has publicly withdrawn its support from the semi-final clash, citing national interest. Co-founder Nishant Pitti took to social media to declare the company’s decision, stating that the fixture is not ‘just another game’ and criticised Pakistan for their support to terrorism.

“The upcoming semi-final against Pakistan is not just another game. Terror and cricket cannot go hand in hand. @EaseMyTrip, we stand with India. We cannot support any event that attempts to normalise relations with a country that promotes terrorism,” Pitti wrote on his social media handle.

“The people of India have spoken and we hear them. Some things are bigger than sport. Nation first, business later. Always,” he added.

The uproar follows India’s decision to boycott their league-stage match against Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack earlier this year, which intensified political tensions between the two nations. Now, with a knockout encounter on the cards, the same ethical and political questions are being raised once again.

Dhawan initially called to boycott Pakistan in semis

The tournament organisers, however, have yet to comment on the controversy or confirm whether the semi-final will go ahead as planned. However, the former India opener Shikhar Dhawan, who is part of the India squad, previously made his stance clear, noting that he won’t play vs Pakistan even if they are scheduled.

“You're asking this question at the wrong time and place — you shouldn't have asked it. And as I didn't play earlier, I still won't play now,” Dhawan had earlier said.

Now it needs to be seen if the WCL organisers tweak the semifinal matches and potentially pair India against either South Africa or Australia - the other two semi-finalists, or either of the teams are handed an elimination.