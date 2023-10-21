IND vs NZ, World Cup 2023: Fit-again Tim Southee set for return, Kane Williamson remains unavailable

Saturday, October 21, 2023
     
New Zealand's stand-in skipper Tom Latham confirmed the return of star pacer Tim Southee during the pre-match press conference ahead of New Zealand's fifth ICC ODI World Cup 2023 game against India at Dharamsala's HPCA Stadium on Sunday.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: October 21, 2023 16:01 IST
Tim Southee and Kane Williamson against India during ODI
Image Source : GETTY Tim Southee and Kane Williamson against India during ODI series in Nov, 2022

The New Zealand cricket team receives a big boost ahead of a crucial ICC World Cup 2023 game against India as star pacer Tim Southee is available for the selection. Southee missed the team's opening four games in the tournament due to a fractured thumb but is set to make a return on Sunday, October 22.

In another major development, the regular skipper Kane Williamson remains unavailable for the India game due to a thumb injury but is expected to make a comeback in the latter stages of the tournament. Stand-in skipper Tom Latham confirmed the availability of Southee during the pre-match press conference in Dharamsala on Saturday, October 21.

New Zealand are facing injury issues with Kane Williamson and Tim Southee missing the majority of the games in the tournament. But the Kiwis remain at the top of the points table with four wins in four games and face their biggest challenge against India at Dharamsala's Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium.

India World Cup Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami

New Zealand World Cup Squad: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham

More to follow...

 

