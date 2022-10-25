Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IND vs NED Weather Report: Can rain be India's biggest barrier as Sydney weather puts fans in dilemma?

Highlights Weather is expected to be cloudy for most of the day on Thursday

India play Netherlands on Thursday at the Sydney Cricket Ground

India beat Pakistan in the opening match of the Super 12

The fans of the Indian cricket team face another anxious wait from the rain gods as the weather in Sydney is once again the focal point. The Indian team arrived in Sydney on Monday and have continued their warm-up routines, but clouds of uncertainty and shower yet again loom over as fans are now in dilemma. As things stand, the weather on Matchday that is on Thursday (October 27) is cloudy and there are massive chances of rain.

According to the Accuweather, on Thursday the weather conditions will be partly sunny and partial cloudy with expectations of rain during the match in Sydney. The weather conditions are unpredictable at the moment with wins and thunderstorm expected on Tuesday evening. It has been raining heavily in the recent times in Australia and rain will be a key factor in the outcome of the group.

Currently, the humidity is at 64 percent while the chances of Precipitation are low. If the conditions do play a major role in the outcome of the game, team India will drop points against Netherlands. Earlier on Monday, South Africa had to sacrifice a point after their game against Zimbabwe was washed out.

How will be the weather during match hours?

The weather at the venue is expected to be slightly humid throughout the match and is predicted to fluctuate around 75% during match hours. The temperature is predicted to be around 19 degrees at the beginning of the game and is expected to reduce to 18 degrees celsius towards the end.

What role will the Toss play?

The toss is expected to play a significant role in the match. The team that wins the toss will want to opt bowling considering the weather.

India Squad for T20 World Cup 2022

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami.

Standby Players: Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur.

