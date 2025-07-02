IND vs ENG Weather Report: Will rain play spoilsport during 2nd Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham? Team India are 0-1 down in the five-match Test series against England. In the UK, the weather is always around and conditions change dramatically multiple times during a Test match. Here's the weather report in Birmingham for the next five days ahead of second Test.

Birmingham:

The second Test between India and England is all set to get underway today at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The visitors are 0-1 down in the series after losing the opening Test at Headingley in Leeds despite scoring five centuries across two innings. India's record at Edgbaston is not great, having not won a single Test match in 57 years. Even as they aim to level the series in Birmingham, let us have a look at the weather forecast in the city for the next five days.

Rain in the first two sessions on opening day?

The weather forecast for the first day of the second Test in Birmingham is not great. Showers are predicted around 9 and 10 AM local time, while there is more than a 50% chance of rain around 7 PM local time as well. The match is scheduled to commence at 11 AM and we might have a delayed start in case the persistent rain from morning continues.

Even though the pitch is expected to be extremely good to bat on, the overhead conditions for the first few hours is likely to force the team winning the toss to bowl first. The red cherry will certainly move a lot as the sun is only expected to come out at 8 PM today.

How's the weather for the next four days?

The weather is set to be clear on the second and third days. Having said that, the forecast is for cloudy skies on the third day while a lot of rain is in the forecast on Saturday and Sunday (4th and 5th day of the Test match). The Birmingham Test match will face a lot of interruptions on the opening and last two days as per the forecast. Will both India and England get enough time to pick 20 wickets? Well, the weather keeps on changing in the UK every now and then, and for now, the forecast is not great at all.

