IND vs ENG 2nd Test pitch report: How will surface at Edgbaston in Birmingham play? India will aim to storm back into the five-match Test series against England at Edgbaston after falling on the wrong side of the result in the opening game, which they should have won. India are also likely to undergo a few changes considering conditions and combination.

Birmingham:

India will be up against England in the second Test of the five-match series against England with an aim to level it as they would be ruing the chance to win the series opener after being in a dominating position on multiple occasions at Headingley. England will be on cloud nine after the result they had at the start of last week, but will have to start again.

For India, there will be several questions regarding the combination they play on Wednesday, with uncertainty around Jasprit Bumrah's availability and concerns regarding depth in both batting and bowling departments. England have already named their playing XI, with Jofra Archer still on ice. If the wicket is flat against at Edgbaston, the hosts won't mind one bit.

Edgbaston, Birmingham pitch report

Historically, like Headingley last week, Edgbaston has also been a bowling-first or chasing ground, in the words of England captain Ben Stokes. Out of 56 matches played, 23 have been won by teams batting second as opposed to 18 won by the ones batting first at this venue. In the last five Tests played at the venue, only once a team batting first won the game, that too back in 2019 - Australia. England's batting approach and depth allow them to play against the gallery and choose to bowl first, when the pitch essentially isn't doing much.

Even though there is a forecast of a couple of passing showers on Wednesday in Birmingham, the surface looked pretty similar to what was produced for the Leeds clash. In the Bazball era, the wickets have gone flatter and the Dukes ball hasn't swung as much. So, expect a very similar surface for the second Test as well. India will be inclined to bat, especially if there's no Jasprit Bumrah in the side.

The batting will get better as the game progresses, but the lack of depth in the batting and bowling departments might stop Shubman Gill from choosing to bowl. There will be a result but the only interesting aspect to look forward to will be whether the ball moves around or not.