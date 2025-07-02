First time in 19 years! India Women end massive drought against England with win in second T20I India Women defeated England Women by 24 runs in the second T20I to go 2-0 up in the five-match series. The visitors were exceptional despite their star duo of Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur failing with the bat. Meanwhile, they also ended a 19-year drought in T20Is with this win.

Bristol:

India Women continued their winning run in the ongoing T20I series against England. They won the second T20I, played at the County Ground in Bristol, and took a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. This is also the first time in the 19-year history of the Indian cricket team that the women in blue have registered consecutive wins over England in the shortest format of the game. India also breached the Bristol fortress of England Women, who had won all five T20Is at the venue prior to this game by convincing margins.

Amanjot Kaur and Jemimah notched up fifties

Amanjot Kaur was the hero for India as she helped the team recover from a precarious position of 31/3 and then picked up a massive wicket of the opposition captain Nat Sciver-Brunt to leave the hosts reeling at 17/3. Apart from her, Jemimah Rodrigues stepped up with the bat for the visitors. Jemimah and Amanjot added 93 runs for the fourth wicket in just 55 balls before Richa Ghosh played a brilliant 32-run cameo as India posted 181 runs on the board after losing the toss.

Shree Charani stars with the ball

England's innings also went similar to India's as they lost their top three batters for just 17 runs and had a 70-run partnership for the fourth wicket between Tammy Beaumont and Amy Jones. But the Indian bowlers never let them off the hook and despite being in the hunt for the major part of the chase, the hosts eventually fell short to finish on 157 runs in their 20 overs.

After an impressive debut, picking up four wickets, Shree Charani did well yet again, scalping a couple more in this game for just 28 runs in four overs. England's innings had three run-outs, which indicates they threw away their wickets too, going down for the third consecutive time to India in the format.

England lose more than one T20I for the first time in a five-match series

Moreover, this is the first time that England Women have lost two matches in a five-match T20I series. Prior to the ongoing contest, they had played seven bilateral five-match series in the format and won 5-0 in three of them. They stitched 4-1 wins in the other three series, while the 2012 series against New Zealand ended 4-0 in their favour.

