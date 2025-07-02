ENG vs IND 2nd Test Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for England vs India match in Birmingham India did 50 per cent of the things right at Headingley in the series opener against England, but the other 50 per cent - catching, runs from the lower order and bowling depth apart from Jasprit Bumrah - ended up costing them the game. India will be aiming for a series-levelling win in Birmingham.

Birmingham:

England will be determined to go all-out aggressive against India in the second Test at Edgbaston, beginning Wednesday, July 2 after the kudos they have received for 'Bazball with brains' fifth-day run-chase at Headingley. India had no business losing that game, that easily given the moments of domination they had during the game, especially with the bat. However, what's gone is gone and India will have a huge challenge in front of them at Edgbaston, trailing and likely being without Jasprit Bumrah, the ace, for the clash.

The week-long build-up has been clouded under the uncertainty as to whether Bumrah will play or not and if the latter does happen, then do India have the depth in their bowling department to take 20 wickets if the wicket is any similar to what both teams got in Leeds? India can't go bowling heavy as well, given one of the big reasons for their loss at Headingley was the lack of runs from the lower order as well as the tail. Apart from the top five, there are issues for India in the rest of the order and might have to sacrifice depth in one department to cover for the other, or hope to at least.

For England, more of the same will be the message from Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum. Stokes coming good with the ball was another box ticked but the runs from his bat still ran dry and that would be the only little concern for the hosts going into Wednesday.

My Dream11 team for ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, KL Rahul, Ben Stokes, Rishabh Pant (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Joe Root, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue (vc), Akash Deep, Nitish Reddy

Playing XIs

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir

India (probable): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (w), Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav/Ravindra Jadeja, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna