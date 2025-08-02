IND vs ENG, The Oval, Day 3 Weather Report: Will IND vs ENG day 3 be affected due to rain? Team India and England are all set to take on each other on day 3 of the ongoing fifth and final test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, With the day approaching, let us have a look at whether rain could play spoilsport on the day.

London:

The stage is set for day 3 of the ongoing fifth and final test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 between England and India. India put in an exceptional performance with the ball on day 2 of the clash; after posting a total of 224 runs in the first innings, team India looked in trouble after England got off to a good start with the bat.

However, the likes of Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj, who took four wickets each on the day, helped India limit England to a score of 247 runs in the first innings of the game. Furthermore, the day ended with India taking the lead against the hosts, and day 3 could be a crucial day for the side.

With the third day approaching, many would wonder how the skies would fare on the day, whether or not rain could play spoilsport at The Oval and put a stop to the play in London.

Fans in for a treat on day 3

In brilliant news for the fans, where the weather has interfered with the game on both days, the third day brings about good news for the fans, as there is a zero percent chance of precipitation on day 3 according to Accuweather. The morning will be sunny, with some cloud cover in the afternoon, and the sun is once again expected to come out during the third session of the game.

India depend on middle order ahead of day 3

It is worth noting that day 2 of the clash ended with Yashasvi Jaiswal well set on the crease on a score of 51* runs in 49 deliveries, with the side on a score of 75/2. They will be hoping for a good performance from their middle-order batters on the third day.

Notably, India leads England by 52 runs, and they will be aiming to maximise their lead and post a huge target for England to chase down in the second innings of the game.

