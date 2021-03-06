IND vs ENG 4th Test | Sundar left stranded on 96 after creating unique partnership record with Axar Patel

Image Source : TWITTER/ICC Washington Sundar and Axar Patel

Washington Sundar notched up his maiden Test century as India bulged their lead over England on Day 3 of the fourth and final Test of the series in Ahmedabad. After centurion Rishabh Pant's departure, Sundar stuck in the middle with Axar Patel as the two all-rounders stitched a century stand to heap misery on England bowlers.

The stand Washington and Axar was only the second instance of two left-handers building a century partnership (eighth wicket or lower) for India. Previously in 2004, Irfan Pathan and Yuvraj Singh had stitched a 117-run stand against Pakistan in Lahore.

The Washington-Axar pair added 50 runs in the first hour of the morning session. Washington also became the 13th Indian player to score a ton after coming in to bat at the No.8 position. R Ashwin, with three centuries, has the most tons for India at the No.8 position, followed by MS Dhoni (2), Harbhajan Singh (2) and Kapil Dev (2).

Earlier on Day 2, Rishabh Pant scored his third Test century to put India in a commanding position at the Motera wicket. Playing a typical counter-attacking knock, Pant hit 101 off 118 balls while Washington complimented him by scoring an unbeaten 60.

In the iconic Gabba Test against Australia, Sundar had added a 121-run stand for the seventh wicket with Shardul Thakur - the highest seventh-wicket stand by India in a Test match in Brisbane. Sundar had scored 62 which included 7 fours and a six, becoming only the third Indian to score a half-century on Test debut in Australia.