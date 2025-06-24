IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Joe Root tops elite list after equalling Rahul Dravid's long standing Test record With star England batter Joe Root taking a catch to dismiss Shardul Thakur in the second innings of the first Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy clash, he equalled the record of Rahul Dravid for most outfield catches in Test cricket history.

Leeds (England):

The ongoing first Test between England and India in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy still hangs in the balance after four days of cricket. After Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Rishabh Pant all scored centuries in the first innings of the game and helped India post 471 runs on the board, England followed it up by scoring 465 runs after brilliant performances by Ollie Pope and Harry Brook.

Furthermore, as the Indian team came out to bat in the second innings, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant played exceptional knocks as the visitors posted 364 runs in the second innings. However, it was England’s ace batter Joe Root who captured the limelight in the second innings.

It is worth noting that Root helped dismiss Shardul Thakur in the second innings as the all-rounder walked back to the pavilion on a score of four runs. Notably, Root took Shardul’s catch to send him back in the second innings, and the catch was the ace batter’s 210th outfield catch of his Test career.

He equalled former India cricketer Rahul Dravid in the list and is now the player with the joint highest number of outfield catches taken in the longest format of the game.

England require 371 runs to win 1st Test

Speaking of the game between England and India, the second innings of the game saw the Indian team get off to a shaky start with the bat as Yashasvi Jaiswal departed on a score of four runs. However, KL Rahul played a marvellous knock, adding 137 runs to the board in 247 balls.

Furthermore, Rishabh Pant continued his brilliant run of form, amassing 118 runs in 140 deliveries as India posted 364 runs on the board, giving England a target of 371 runs to chase down.

Most outfield catches in Test cricket

210 Joe Root (154 Tests) *

210 Rahul Dravid (164)

205 Mahela Jayawardene (149)

200 Steven Smith (117)

200 Jacques Kallis (166)

