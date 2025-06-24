ENG vs IND, Headingley Day 5 Weather Report: Will ENG vs IND day 5 be affected due to rain? With India all set to take on England on day 5 of the ongoing first Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, let us have a look at the weather report for the upcoming final day of the marquee clash between the two sides.

Leeds (England):

The stage is set for the fifth and final day of the ongoing first Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy between England and India. Day 4 of the contest began with the Indian team batting on a score of 90 runs, having lost two wickets in the process.

Having lost the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill quite early into the second innings, the onus fell onto the shoulders of the middle order to take the visitors ahead, and it is safe to say that KL Rahul, alongside Rishabh Pant, did just that for the side.

Both batters scored centuries and helped Team India post a total of 364 runs in the second innings of the clash, giving England a target of 371 runs to chase down. With day 5 of the clash approaching and England looking to chase the target, there have been many who have come forth to wonder how the weather could fare on the final day.

ENG vs IND, Headingley Day 5 Weather Report

Day 5 of the clash would be yet another day where rain could play a part and spoil the mood. According to AccuWeather, there is a 60 percent chance of rain between 9 AM and 10 AM. Furthermore, more light showers are expected at around 2 PM. However, after the afternoon showers, the weather is expected to subside, which could see the game come to a fitting conclusion.

India pin their hopes onto Jasprit Bumrah and co.

It is worth noting that day 5 of the clash will begin with England batting on a score of 21 runs without the loss of any wickets. With Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett standing tall on the crease, both batters will look to provide the hosts with just the start that they need.

On the other hand, India will be hoping for some more magic from their star man Jasprit Bumrah. It is worth noting that Bumrah took five wickets in the first innings, and he will be looking to put in a similar show in the second innings as well.

Also Read: