IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah equals Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar in undesirable list after a pair in Leeds Jasprit Bumrah may be India's biggest hope with the ball on the final day of the ongoing enthralling Headingley Test, however, his returns with the bat have been disappointing. Bumrah got out for a pair in Test match as India's lower order and tail failed to show up for the second consecutive time.

Leeds (England):

350 runs to win for England, 10 wickets for India to get and a bit of rain around in Leeds - all four results are possible as en enthralling Headingley Test moved into the final day after the visitors' lower order and tail failed to show up for the second consecutive time on Monday, June 23. At 333/4 with KL Rahul going great guns and Karun Nair just getting into his innings, India would have loved to add 75-80 runs more and set a target in excess of 400 for England, but it wasn't to be.

India lost 7/41 in the first innings and 6/31 in the second as from looking like them maybe finding themselves in a position to declare to ending up losing three wickets in an over and eventually six in less than 12 overs was a repeat of a script all too familiar for the tourists. Rahul was dismissed by Brydon Carse and Chris Woakes caught Nair off his own bowling, almost immediately. Josh Tongue, like he did in the first innings, gulped down three wickets in four balls before Ravindra Jadeja added a few to add 15 runs for the final wicket.

Among those three wickets Tongue took, there were a couple of ducks including Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. Bumrah, who didn't trouble the scorers in the first innings, recorded a pair, his third in Test cricket - second most for an Indian. The second consecutive duck for Bumrah was his 27th in Tests in 34th in international cricket as he equalled the likes of Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar on the list. Bumrah, however, has had those many ducks in just 105 innings across formats, while Zaheer Khan (43) tops the list.

Most ducks for India in international cricket

43 - Zaheer Khan (227 innings)

40 - Ishant Sharma (173 innings)

38 - Virat Kohli (617 innings)

37 - Harbhajan Singh (284 innings)

35 - Anil Kumble (307 innings)

34 - Jasprit Bumrah (105 innings)

34 - Rohit Sharma (532 innings)

34 - Sachin Tendulkar (782 innings)

Bumrah may not have been able to do much with the bat in his hand, however, he will be the most important player for India to get them to a famous win in Leeds against England, with hopefully, a bit more support from the likes of Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Shardul Thakur.